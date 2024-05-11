Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern have announced that a new timetable for their services will come into effect next month.

Trains across the North of England, including a handful of Leeds services, will switch to a new timetable from Sunday, June 2.

Northern says the majority of its services are largely unaffected, but some have been re-timed and there are a handful of service changes.

Rail users can check what the new timetable means for them and their local station using the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website.

Northern will switch to a new timetable from Sunday, June 2. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Matt Rice, the new chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re all set for the new timetable next month. The vast majority of services are unaffected by the change, but there are a small number of services that have been re-timed.

“Customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ tool on the website to see the changes that affect their local station.”

Among the changes that are taking place, there will be additional stops and extra capacity on some services from Leeds to Skipton and stations in Cumbria. In the Calder Valley, more services will stop at Sowerby Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Low Moor.

There will also be extra capacity on services from Leeds to Harrogate and York. Meanwhile, there will be a reduction in capacity on services between Sheffield and Huddersfield whilst engineering work takes place.

In the North West: There will be an increase in capacity on services between Manchester Airport and Liverpool Lime Street, while Sunday services between Buxton and Manchester Piccadilly will make additional calls at Heaton Chapel and Levenshulme.