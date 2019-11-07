Massive disruption at Leeds Station as 'idiots' play on the tracks

Trespassers on the railway at Leeds have stopped all trains leaving the station.

By Joe Cooper
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 8:16 pm

Train operator Northern said: "Due to trespassers at Leeds nothing can run in our out of the station."

Trains running through the station may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected until at least 8.45pm.

It comes on a nightmare day for passengers on public transport in Leeds, with heavy rain affecting road and rail.

Posting on Twitter, Geoff Ram said: "And now some ‘idiots’ according to the driver have managed to stop all trains in and out of Leeds."

Minha Fayoom posted: "As if the flooding wasn’t bad enough now all the trains in Leeds are delayed/cancelled because people have decided to trespass on the tracks.

"I love it when people get together and take action to better their circumstances."

"They can just follow the tracks home now."

Some trains started to move just after 8pm.