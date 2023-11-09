An airline has responded to an increased demand from cyclists wishing to compete in a popular event by adding extra flights from Leeds.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays are expanding their Summer 2024 programme to Majorca after a surge in demand from cyclists wanting to participate in a major sporting event by adding extra flights and holidays.

Timing the additional services with Majorca 312, one of the biggest cycling events in Europe, the British leisure airline has added more than 4,000 extra seats from UK airports to the Spanish island in the spring 2024.

The extra flights to Majorca from April 23 to 29 will fly out of nine airports, including Leeds Bradford Airport, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports, offering cyclists wishing to attend the event a number of options and flexibility.

Jet2holidays have added extra flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Majorca after surging demand from cyclists wanting to compete in the popular Majorca 312 event. Photo: AdobeStock

On announcing the expansion, the airline said Majorca 312 "attracts thousands of cyclists to the island of Majorca each spring, the event offers a choice of three traffic-free routes amid spectacular coastal and mountain scenery. Whether cyclists choose from the epic 312km ride or the shorter routes of 225km or 167km, Majorca 312 is a great way to enjoy this cyclists' paradise."

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, said: “We are seeing strong demand from cycling enthusiasts wanting to participate in the Majorca 312 event and enjoy a cycling holiday, as well as from those looking for some early summer sun.

“For this reason, we have added extra capacity to the popular destination in April and given our customers exactly what they want.

“Given our cycling proposition and popularity of the Majorca 312 event, we are confident that these additional flights and holidays will prove popular for both cyclists and those seeking some early summer sun.”