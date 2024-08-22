There are delays of an hour on the approach to the incident on the M62 | National Highways

Two lanes have been closed on the M62 towards Leeds following a car fire that has resulted in a “significant oil spillage”.

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 22 and 23, which connect Denshaw and Huddersfield respectively.

National Highways has said that a car fire has resulted in a significant oil spillage.

A spokesperson said: “Our contractors are en-route to assist with clear-up works. There's an hour delay on approach.”