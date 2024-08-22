Live

M62: Live as car fire and oil spillage near Huddersfield on motorway to Leeds due causes major delays

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 18:50 BST
There are delays of an hour on the approach to the incident on the M62There are delays of an hour on the approach to the incident on the M62
There are delays of an hour on the approach to the incident on the M62 | National Highways
Two lanes have been closed on the M62 towards Leeds following a car fire that has resulted in a “significant oil spillage”.

Two out of three lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 22 and 23, which connect Denshaw and Huddersfield respectively.

National Highways has said that a car fire has resulted in a significant oil spillage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox

A spokesperson said: “Our contractors are en-route to assist with clear-up works. There's an hour delay on approach.”

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as car fire on M62 causes delays

19:54 BST

Delays remain

Two lanes remain closed on the M62 eastbound near to Huddersfield after the earlier vehicle fire. It’s not expected to be cleared for another hour.

This picture is taken from a camera by the M62 near HuddersfieldThis picture is taken from a camera by the M62 near Huddersfield
This picture is taken from a camera by the M62 near Huddersfield | National Highways
19:03 BST

Recovery works ongoing

National Highways has issued the below update as delays of an hour remain:

18:52 BST

Drivers face hour-long delays

National Highways has posted the below about this ongoing incident:

Related topics:M62LeedsHuddersfieldNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.