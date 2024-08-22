M62: Live as car fire and oil spillage near Huddersfield on motorway to Leeds due causes major delays
Two out of three lanes have been closed on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 22 and 23, which connect Denshaw and Huddersfield respectively.
National Highways has said that a car fire has resulted in a significant oil spillage.
A spokesperson said: “Our contractors are en-route to assist with clear-up works. There's an hour delay on approach.”
Live as car fire on M62 causes delays
Delays remain
Two lanes remain closed on the M62 eastbound near to Huddersfield after the earlier vehicle fire. It’s not expected to be cleared for another hour.
Recovery works ongoing
National Highways has issued the below update as delays of an hour remain:
Drivers face hour-long delays
National Highways has posted the below about this ongoing incident:
