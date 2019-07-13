Major bus delays and heavy traffic across Leeds - including the city centre

Have your say

There are bus delays and heavy traffic across Leeds city centre and surrounding areas.

The delays are for various reasons including the Kirkstall Festival and match day traffic.

Some services are impacted by parked cars that are blocking the bus routes.

Metro Travel News expressed "concern" for the traffic in the city.

At about 2.15pm on Twitter, it said: "Seeing a lot of congestion in Leeds: city centre; Headingley & Kirkstall are a particular concern."

First Bus has warned that some may be cancelled.

The company tweeted an update about the 35 bus. It said: "35 both directions - Minor delays - 4x4 broken down on the bridge at the bottom of Leeds and Bradford Road."

It also confirmed delays to the 508 and said that the 19 and 19A are affected in both directions.

In another update, the company said the congestion combined with badly parked cars in Kirkstall

It said: "49 both directions - Congestion in the Kirkstall area.

"50 and 50A - Delays to service due to traffic congestion and parked vehicles in the Kirkstall area.

"56 - Intermittent delays throughout the day due to matchday traffic."

Also affected are the services towards Bradford - the 72, 620, x6 and x11.

First Bus warned: "Leeds city centre services suffering delays of + 25 at present- heavy traffic. Expect disruption and possible cancellations to journeys."