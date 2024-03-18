Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident, on the M621, was reported by National Highways shortly after 3pm today (March 18).

Police are at the scene, which is between Junction 1 (Beeston) and Junction 2 (Elland Road) heading eastbound, and between Junction 2a (Holbeck) and Junction 2 (Armley) heading west.

Police are at the scene of an "incident" on the M621 as officers put closures in place at Junction 2. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The road is closed both ways within Junction 2.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said it comes after a "report of concern for the safety of a man on a bridge".

Traffic is being diverted off and on via the roundabout, which is causing heavy congestion and delays in the area. Drivers have been urged to consider alternative routes.