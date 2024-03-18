Live

M621: Significant delays on Leeds motorway as police respond to 'concerns for safety of man on bridge'

A busy stretch of motorway in Leeds has been closed by police, causing heavy delays.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
The incident, on the M621, was reported by National Highways shortly after 3pm today (March 18).

Police are at the scene, which is between Junction 1 (Beeston) and Junction 2 (Elland Road) heading eastbound, and between Junction 2a (Holbeck) and Junction 2 (Armley) heading west.

Police are at the scene of an "incident" on the M621 as officers put closures in place at Junction 2. Photo: Tony Johnson.Police are at the scene of an "incident" on the M621 as officers put closures in place at Junction 2. Photo: Tony Johnson.
Police are at the scene of an "incident" on the M621 as officers put closures in place at Junction 2. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The road is closed both ways within Junction 2.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said it comes after a "report of concern for the safety of a man on a bridge".

Traffic is being diverted off and on via the roundabout, which is causing heavy congestion and delays in the area. Drivers have been urged to consider alternative routes.

Read more on our live blog below -

M621 'incident' leads to severe delays

17:24 GMT

Traffic still heavy on motorway

Traffic on the M621 remains heavy, Highways England has said, despite the motorway reopening.

An update said: "The earlier incident has been cleared and the road is now open in both directions.

"There remains heavy traffic in the area which may take time to clear."

17:22 GMTUpdated 17:23 GMT

Man "brought to safety" as motorway reopens

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the motorway has now reopened.

A spokesperson said: "The man was brought to safety and the motorway has now reopened."

16:44 GMT

"Severe delays" of 19 minutes

Connecting Leeds Travel, which shares traffic and travel news from Leeds City Council, is reporting "severe delays" of 19 minutes with traffic travelling at an average of five miles per hours.

16:43 GMTUpdated 16:49 GMT

Buses diverted

Bus operator First is diverting buses towards Morley as a result of the disruption on the M621.

They will go via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, City Square, Wellington Street, Thirsk Row, Aire Street, Holbeck Evangelical Church, Revie Road and Elland Road Stadium.

First bus is diverting services heading towards Morley as a result of the incident. Photo: James Hardisty.First bus is diverting services heading towards Morley as a result of the incident. Photo: James Hardisty.
First bus is diverting services heading towards Morley as a result of the incident. Photo: James Hardisty.
16:25 GMT

National Highways issues update as "long delays" expected

In an update, National Highways said: "The incident within J2 ongoing and being managed by police.

"The incident is also closing part of the Elland Road roundabout.

"Heavy congestion in the area - use alternate routes."

It added that drivers can expect "long delays".

15:56 GMT

Police share details of incident

West Yorkshire Police has released a statement about the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "This is an ongoing incident relating to a report of a concern for safety for a man on a bridge.

"Road closures have been put in place while emergency services work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."

15:50 GMT

M621 'incident' leads to severe delays

Highways England has confirmed that police are dealing with an incident on the M621.

A spokesperson said: "M621 both ways within J2 Elland Road, Armley, near Leeds, West Yorkshire. ROAD CLOSED due to ongoing incident being managed by police.

"Traffic is being diverted off and on via the roundabout causing heavy congestion and delays in the area.

"Consider alternate routes."

