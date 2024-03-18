M621: Significant delays on Leeds motorway as police respond to 'concerns for safety of man on bridge'
The incident, on the M621, was reported by National Highways shortly after 3pm today (March 18).
Police are at the scene, which is between Junction 1 (Beeston) and Junction 2 (Elland Road) heading eastbound, and between Junction 2a (Holbeck) and Junction 2 (Armley) heading west.
The road is closed both ways within Junction 2.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said it comes after a "report of concern for the safety of a man on a bridge".
Traffic is being diverted off and on via the roundabout, which is causing heavy congestion and delays in the area. Drivers have been urged to consider alternative routes.
Traffic on the M621 remains heavy, Highways England has said, despite the motorway reopening.
An update said: "The earlier incident has been cleared and the road is now open in both directions.
"There remains heavy traffic in the area which may take time to clear."
Man "brought to safety" as motorway reopens
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the motorway has now reopened.
A spokesperson said: "The man was brought to safety and the motorway has now reopened."
"Severe delays" of 19 minutes
Connecting Leeds Travel, which shares traffic and travel news from Leeds City Council, is reporting "severe delays" of 19 minutes with traffic travelling at an average of five miles per hours.
Buses diverted
Bus operator First is diverting buses towards Morley as a result of the disruption on the M621.
They will go via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, City Square, Wellington Street, Thirsk Row, Aire Street, Holbeck Evangelical Church, Revie Road and Elland Road Stadium.
National Highways issues update as "long delays" expected
In an update, National Highways said: "The incident within J2 ongoing and being managed by police.
"The incident is also closing part of the Elland Road roundabout.
"Heavy congestion in the area - use alternate routes."
It added that drivers can expect "long delays".
Police share details of incident
West Yorkshire Police has released a statement about the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: "This is an ongoing incident relating to a report of a concern for safety for a man on a bridge.
"Road closures have been put in place while emergency services work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."
Highways England has confirmed that police are dealing with an incident on the M621.
A spokesperson said: "M621 both ways within J2 Elland Road, Armley, near Leeds, West Yorkshire. ROAD CLOSED due to ongoing incident being managed by police.
"Traffic is being diverted off and on via the roundabout causing heavy congestion and delays in the area.
"Consider alternate routes."
