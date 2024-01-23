M621 Leeds: Drivers face further disruption as road to close for motorway bridge repairs
Drivers in Leeds are set to be hit by further disruption and closures this month.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are being advised of a series of closures on the M621 as National Highways replaces a set of bridge parapets.
The structure, known as Smools Lane, carries the M621 over a footpath between junction 1 (Beeston) and junction 27 of the M62 (Gildersome).
To keep disruption to a minimum, this work will be carried out using the same traffic management for the improvements taking place on the M621 between junctions 1 and 7 - using the narrow lanes put in place for this scheme.
National Highways Project Manager Elvis Agbodo said: “We’ll work a mixture of day and nights, including weekends. We’d like to provide assurance that the noisier parts of the work will be completed during the day.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience while this important safety work is completed.”
Drivers are advised the M621 will be closed overnight on the following dates to adjust the traffic management:
- Anti-clockwise closure between M621 J4 to M62 J27 - three nights, January 29 to 31.
- Clockwise closure between M62 J27 and M621 J1 - three nights, February 1 to 3.
A fully-signed diversion will be in place via Gelderd Road (A62) for both sets of closures.