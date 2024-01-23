Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being advised of a series of closures on the M621 as National Highways replaces a set of bridge parapets.

The structure, known as Smools Lane, carries the M621 over a footpath between junction 1 (Beeston) and junction 27 of the M62 (Gildersome).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To keep disruption to a minimum, this work will be carried out using the same traffic management for the improvements taking place on the M621 between junctions 1 and 7 - using the narrow lanes put in place for this scheme.

The structure, known as Smools Lane, carries the M621 over a footpath between junction 1 (Beeston) and junction 27 of the M62 (Gildersome). Picture: Google

National Highways Project Manager Elvis Agbodo said: “We’ll work a mixture of day and nights, including weekends. We’d like to provide assurance that the noisier parts of the work will be completed during the day.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while this important safety work is completed.”

Drivers are advised the M621 will be closed overnight on the following dates to adjust the traffic management:

Anti-clockwise closure between M621 J4 to M62 J27 - three nights, January 29 to 31.

Clockwise closure between M62 J27 and M621 J1 - three nights, February 1 to 3.