Drivers using the M62 have been warned that a series of closures to replace a railway bridge are set to cause disruption.

Network Rail is replacing Castleton bridge which carries the main railway line over the M62 between Manchester and Rochdale as part of the Manchester Victoria to Leeds route.

The M62 will be closed in both directions in September for two full weekends when the bridge will be removed and replaced. However, preparation work that will also involve closures are taking place next week.

The work will affect drivers travelling westbound from Leeds to Greater Manchester.

Preparation work this month requires five successive overnight closures of the westbound M62 from Monday (July 15).

Next week, the westbound carriageway will be closed nightly between 9pm and 6am between junction 20 of the motorway at Rochdale and junction 19 at Heywood. A signed diversion will be in place with drivers leaving the westbound M62 at junction 20, joining the southbound A627(M) and then using the westbound A664 and northbound A6046 to re-join the M62 at junction 19.

Drivers are also reminded the M62 will be closed in both directions around the clock for two full weekends in September – from 9pm on Friday 6 September to 6am on Monday 9 September and from 9pm on Friday 20 September to 6am on Monday 23 September.

There will also be nightly closures of the motorway in both directions between the two weekend closures.

Further information for drivers, including diversion routes, will be issued nearer the time but National Highways is asking drivers to note the dates and be prepared to delay journeys or use alternative trans-Pennine routes and or modes of transport.