Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

M62 crash: Live updates as drivers face huge delays near Leeds following collision

Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 near Leeds following a collision.

By Charles Gray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 18:58 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 19:19 GMT
There is miles of traffic on the M62There is miles of traffic on the M62
There is miles of traffic on the M62

Two lanes have been closed on the M62 eastbound between Junction 22 for Denshaw and Junction 23 for Huddersfield due to a collision.

In it's most recent update National Highways said that there are 70 minute delays on approach with 5 miles of congestion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest updates on this developing story follow our live blog below:

Live as two lanes closed on M62 near Leeds following collision

Show new updates
18:57 GMT

70 minute delays

National Highways has said that there are delays of 70 minutes

19:18 GMTUpdated 19:19 GMT

Incident now clear

National Highways has reported that the M62 has now been cleared but delays remain.

19:48 GMT

Route now clear

According to the National Highways website the M62 is now clear and traffic is moving smoothly.

Related topics:M62LeedsDrivers