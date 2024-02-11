M62 Bradford crash: Live traffic updates as police close motorway near Leeds after multi-vehicle accident
The eastbound carriageway was closed at junction 26 for Bradford/M606 and traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
One vehicle had overturned following the accident, Highways England confirmed. There are still residual delays of more than 30 minutes.
Delays now cleared
Traffic is now flowing freely following the earlier crash on the M62.
All lanes reopen but delays remain
The eastbound carriageway has now reopened following the earlier crash.
There are still severe delays of 30 minutes, according to the AA.
Delays now 45 minutes
The road remains closed but the vehicles involved in the crash have now been recovered.
Location of the crash
The AA reports: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, an overtuned vehicle and a car involved on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
"Congestion to J25 Brighouse and along A644 into Brighouse. Detour in operation - via the exit and entry slip."
Live camera shows standstill traffic
There is standstill traffic on the approach to the crash.
M62 eastbound closed following crash
Police have closed the eastbound carriageway at junction 26 for Bradford/M606 and traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
One vehicle has overturned following the accident, Highways England confirmed. There are currently delays of more than 30 minutes.