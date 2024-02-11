Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M62 Bradford crash: Live traffic updates as police close motorway near Leeds after multi-vehicle accident

There are severe delays on the M62 near Leeds following a multi-vehicle crash.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 11th Feb 2024, 13:32 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 13:33 GMT
The eastbound carriageway was closed at junction 26 for Bradford/M606 and traffic was being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

One vehicle had overturned following the accident, Highways England confirmed. There are still residual delays of more than 30 minutes.

Scroll down for live traffic updates.

14:55 GMT

Delays now cleared

Traffic is now flowing freely following the earlier crash on the M62.

14:24 GMT

All lanes reopen but delays remain

The eastbound carriageway has now reopened following the earlier crash.

There are still severe delays of 30 minutes, according to the AA.

13:44 GMTUpdated 13:44 GMT

Delays now 45 minutes

The road remains closed but the vehicles involved in the crash have now been recovered.

13:30 GMT

Location of the crash

The AA reports: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, an overtuned vehicle and a car involved on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

"Congestion to J25 Brighouse and along A644 into Brighouse. Detour in operation - via the exit and entry slip."

13:29 GMT

Live camera shows standstill traffic

There is standstill traffic on the approach to the crash.

13:27 GMT

M62 eastbound closed following crash

Police have closed the eastbound carriageway at junction 26 for Bradford/M606 and traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

One vehicle has overturned following the accident, Highways England confirmed. There are currently delays of more than 30 minutes.

