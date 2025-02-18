M606 Bradford: 11-year-old boy seriously injured as air ambulance responds to motorway crash near Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured following a crash near Leeds.

At 5.39pm last night (Monday, February 17) emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford just before junction three northbound to reports of a crash between a car and a wagon.

An air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene shortly after 6pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford.Emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford.
Emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Four people were taken to hospital and an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening.

“Three other people were treated for minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

The road reopened in the early hours of this morning (February 18).

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting log 1319 of February 17.

Related topics:BradfordWest Yorkshire PoliceAir ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice