An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured following a crash near Leeds.

At 5.39pm last night (Monday, February 17) emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford just before junction three northbound to reports of a crash between a car and a wagon.

An air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene shortly after 6pm.

Emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Four people were taken to hospital and an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening.

“Three other people were treated for minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.”

The road reopened in the early hours of this morning (February 18).

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting log 1319 of February 17.