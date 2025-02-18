M606 Bradford: 11-year-old boy seriously injured as air ambulance responds to motorway crash near Leeds
At 5.39pm last night (Monday, February 17) emergency services were called to the M606 Bradford just before junction three northbound to reports of a crash between a car and a wagon.
An air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene shortly after 6pm.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Four people were taken to hospital and an 11-year-old boy suffered serious injuries that are not life threatening.
“Three other people were treated for minor injuries. Enquiries are ongoing by the Roads Policing Unit.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The road reopened in the early hours of this morning (February 18).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.