M1 four-vehicle crash near Leeds causing delays of up to an hour - Everything you need to know

Have your say

A huge crash on the M1 northbound closed all lanes this morning while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Here is all you need to know:

When was the crash?

The crash was at around 5.30am this morning on the M1 northbound.

Where was the crash?

The crash was on the M1 northbound between J40 for Ossett and J41 for Carr Gate and Wakefield.

How many vehicles were involved?

The AA said four vehicles had been involved in the crash.

When were the first reports of delays?

Delays reported by the AA began at 5.34am.

Initially, the AA reported around ten minutes of 'severe' delays but this soon extended to over an hour by 8.25am.

Who dealt with the incident?

Teams from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit attended the scene.

Was traffic held?

Traffic was held by the emergency services as they dealt with the incident, with all lanes closed northbound at around 7.30am.

How far are the delays?

The congestion remains tailed back to J38, the AA confirmed at 8.35am.

When was the road cleared?

The road was cleared and all lanes were reopened at around 8.20am.

Congestion remained with huge tailbacks and over an hour of delays.

What do the police say?

We are currently awaiting a statement from West Yorkshire Police.