A serious crash has brought severe disruption to the A1(M) in Leeds this afternoon, leaving a woman critically injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance scrambled to the collision near Junction 45 at Wetherby this at around 10am this morning, in which a black Mercedes C250 travelling northbound collided with a black Volvo XC60 standing still on the hard shoulder.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to land in the middle of the carriageway, causing road closures in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers face 70 minute delays. | MotorwayCameras.co.uk

According to National Highways, the road remains closed northbound between Junction 45 and Junction 46. Drivers face delays of 70 minutes.

The driver of the Volvo, a woman in her 50s, was rushed to the hospital via helicopter to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the Mercedes driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was taken to the hospital by road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident. Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are urging anyone who saw the collision – or has video footage of the crash or the moments beforehand – to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13250538604.

Update: All lanes have now reopened with up to 50 minutes of residual delays expected.