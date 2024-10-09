M1 closure: Leeds drivers warned of long delays as motorway closed tonight after bridge damaged near Barnsley
There has been disruption on the M1 northbound near junction 38 for Barnsley since Monday afternoon following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris on the road.
National Highways have now said that emergency repairs will take place this evening (Wednesday) and that two lanes will be closed.
A spokesperson added that subsequent closures will be required for additional work and repairs.
After the incident on Monday traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. A lane was opened later in the afternoon.
One of the lanes was kept closed throughout yesterday (Tuesday) while plans were made to repair the bridge.
