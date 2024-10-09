M1 closure: Leeds drivers warned of long delays as motorway closed tonight after bridge damaged near Barnsley

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Drivers in Leeds have been warned about “long delays” expected on the M1 today and into the evening.

There has been disruption on the M1 northbound near junction 38 for Barnsley since Monday afternoon following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris on the road.

National Highways have now said that emergency repairs will take place this evening (Wednesday) and that two lanes will be closed.

There was major disruption on the M1 northbound after the incident on Monday afternoonThere was major disruption on the M1 northbound after the incident on Monday afternoon
There was major disruption on the M1 northbound after the incident on Monday afternoon | Motorway Cameras

A spokesperson added that subsequent closures will be required for additional work and repairs.

After the incident on Monday traffic was diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. A lane was opened later in the afternoon.

One of the lanes was kept closed throughout yesterday (Tuesday) while plans were made to repair the bridge.

