Live as M1 remain closed with 50 minute queues after vehicle fire between Wakefield and Dewsbury
Drivers in the area have been warned of 50 minute delays as the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is en route.
National Highways has warned of delays as the M1 northbound is closed between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) due to a vehicle fire.
According to a message on social media, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.
M1 northbound closed due to vehicle fire
Road has now reopened
The M1 has now reopened again.
There are long residual delays which are expected to ease soon.
Diversion routes are in operation
National Highways reports that traffic caught within the closure is being released past the scene.
There are 50 minute delays in the area at the moment.
WYFRS are now at the scene
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are now at the scene.
Suggested diversions
National Highways recommends the following diversion routes:
Road users travelling in a vehicle below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
- Exit the M1 at J39.
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road).
- Proceed on the A636 for approximately 3 miles until the roundabout with Charlesworth Way.
- At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).
- At the junction proceed on A638 for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M1 J40.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.
Road users travelling in a vehicle over 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
- Vehicles over 14'0" or 4.27m in height (High vehicles) – SOLID SQUARE
- Exit the M1 J39.
- At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until roundabout with A6186.
- At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 for approximately 1 mile until junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).
- At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).
- Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way.
- At the roundabout take 4th exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate).
- Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approximately 300yds until junction with A638 (Ings Road).
- Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 J40.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.