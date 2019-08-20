Lorry, car and motorbike crash causing two hour delays on M62 motorway

Have your say

The M62 is currently at a halt with over four miles of traffic following a multiple vehicle crash.

The carriageway has been closed between junction 31 for Normanton and 30 for Rothwell since around 8.37am.

Traffic has built up in the area and commuters are reporting queues of over two hours on the carriageway.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 8.37am to the M62 westbound to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and at least one other vehicle.

"A temporary closure was made eastbound to allow for an air ambulance to land.

Traffic is currently at a stand-still.

"This is an ongoing incident."

Leeds Traffic Info social media account confirmed the collision was between a lorry, car and motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance after it landed on the eastbound carriageway.

Highways England - giving advice to trapped motorists - posted: "If you are 'trapped' in traffic westbound between J31 and the incident scene, please remain with your vehicle and await instruction. We have a significant number of #TrafficOfficers attending who will shortly begin turning traffic at the back of the queue."

Speeds on the motorway were reduced to just 5mph before grinding to a halt.

The AA said: "Severe delays of 51 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed five mph."

Diversions were put in place by Highways England.

The carriageway is not expected to reopen until at least 2pm, Highways England said.