Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash in Leeds.

Officers from Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has information about the collision at the junction of Lombard Street and Sherbrooke Avenue in Leeds yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 27).

The collision happened at the junction of Lombard Street and Sherbrooke Avenue in Leeds. | Google

The collision took place at 1.08pm and occurred when a Talaria electric motorbike collided with the offside of an Audi Q7 as it travelled through the junction.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The 16-year-old male rider suffered very serious head injuries in the collision and remains in hospital for treatment.

“The male driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences and has since been released under investigation.”

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact the Eastern Area Roads Policing Unit on 101 referencing police log 949 of October 27.

Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat.