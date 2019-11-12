Police using a speedgun.

This is the location of every 30mph, 40mph and 50mph mobile speed camera in Leeds this week

Police and Leeds City Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

By Joe Cooper
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:48 pm

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera around the county every week. This is the list for Tuesday, November 12, onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations. Please drive safely.

1. A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - 30mph

Between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

2. Broad Lane, Bramley - 30mph

Between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

3. King Lane - 30mph

Between 200m north of Alwoodley Lane to 50m north of the Ring Road.

4. Dewsbury Road, Leeds - 30mph

Between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.

