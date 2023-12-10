LNER issues urgent warning to customers as blocked line cause severe disruption to Leeds train service
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has warned passengers not to travel today (Sunday December 10).
In a warning to customers, LNER said that due to severe damage to overhead lines between Peterborough and Grantham on Saturday (December 9), customers are urged to not travel on Sunday.
The lines remain blocked today between Peterborough and Grantham to allow repairs to be carried out on the overhead line.
Disruption will affect LNER services at Leeds, York, Doncaster, Lincoln, Grantham, Peterborough and London King's Cross.
Customers who already have tickets dates December 9 or 10 can use their tickets without extra charge on Monday December 11 and Tuesday December 12. Tickets can also be used on the following lines without extra charge:
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York / Newcastle
- East Midlands Railway between Leicester and Sheffield
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster / Leeds
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Glasgow and Edinburgh
Customers are also urged to check with their train operator for the latest updates.