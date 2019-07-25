LNER managing director urging people not to travel from London as trains at standstill

Have your say

The managing director of LNER has urged people to stay in London and not attempt to travel as trains are at a standstill at Peterborough due to the hot weather.

The King's Cross to Leeds train goes via this route and is affected by the disruption.

David Horne, managing director for LNER, issued the request on Twitter at 4.30pm telling people "do not attempt to travel with LNER this evening."

It said: "If you can stay in London tonight, please do so.

"Do not attempt to travel with LNER this evening.

"Our services are currently at a stand on the LNER route at Peterborough due to the effects of the hot weather.

"Tickets will be accepted for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday."

The company also said that it is"strongly advising" customers not to travel.

A spokesperson said: "Due to the extreme heatwave today, we are strongly advising customers NOT to travel unless absolutely necessary.

"Services are very busy and very warm today. Your ticket will be valid for tomorrow (Friday 26 July), as well as Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July."

Speed restrictions had been put in place on journeys across the country today due to the temperatures - which reached the high 30s.

The speed limit of the East Coast Main Line is 125mph in normal circumstances. but the extreme weather means it was reduced to 60mph at the southern end of the line.