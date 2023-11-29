London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has launched its new First Class Christmas menu, which for the first time includes a festive cocktail.

Those travelling to and from Leeds via LNER can now enjoy the new blood orange Christmas Cosmo onboard the train. The cocktail has been handcrafted exclusively for LNER by Tom Savano, and includes “zesty” lime, cranberry and “crisp” vodka.

According to the train operator, the festive flavours make it “the perfect tipple” for your travels this winter. And for those looking for something warming, there will also be “comforting” apple and sweet cinnamon tea onboard produced by Taylors of Harrogate.

Passengers can enjoy an exclusive Christmas Cosmo onboard LNER trains this holiday season.

For the hungry passengers, LNER is serving a range of festive dishes available now and until January 3, 2024, including a turkey and cranberry “sausage” roll topped with sage and black onion seeds and served with an orange, spiced carrot and pumpkin Christmas ketchup.

There is also a cheese and Christmas slaw sandwich with malted wheat grain bread, and those looking for something “even more decadent” can enjoy ravioli pasta pillows with burrata, truffle and spinach sauce.

For dessert, a “heavenly” dessert pot consisting of chocolate and hazelnut or a portion of Baileys Chocolate Truffles are available.

Richard Judge, Head of Customer Experience at LNER, said: “Nothing helps you get into the spirit of Christmas quite like food and drink and this menu provides passengers with a complimentary festive feast.

“Thanks to a dedicated team at LNER, it features some of the finest culinary suppliers from across our route and we’re proud to be supporting local businesses.