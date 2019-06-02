LIVE: Inner ring road closed near Leeds General Infirmary due to police incident

The Leeds inner ring road is closed on the eastbound side this morning (Sunday) due to a police incident on the footbridge.

The A58 was closed between the Woodhouse junction and the Kirkstall Road junction shortly before 9am after West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene.

Traffic service Inrix said this was due to a police incident. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands this is due to a person on the footbridge over the ring road.

The closure is affecting traffic heading towards the city centre from north and east Leeds.

Congestion has been building and motorists have been warned to expect delays.

