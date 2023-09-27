Live as West Yorkshire Police attend incident on A1(M) near Leeds with multiple lanes closed with delays expected
A number of lanes are closed on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire near Hazelwood due to a crash.
National Highways said two lanes on the A1(M) northbound within Junction 44 near Hazelwood are closed due to a collision.
West Yorkshire Police are on the scene, with traffic currently only passing in one lane.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.
AA delay update
The AA reports that delays of up to 35 minutes are to be expected and delays easing on Aberford By Pass Northbound between M1 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and A1(M) (Boston Spa).
Live traffic map shows delays building
The AA reports: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for three miles due to recovery work and crash on A1(M) Northbound at J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J43 M1 interchange. Lanes two and three (of three) are closed. Travel time is around 25 minutes.”
National Highways confirm incident
National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter) that due to a crash, two lanes are closed with traffic only passing on one lane.
West Yorkshire Police are at the scene and drivers can expect delays.