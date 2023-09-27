Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Live as West Yorkshire Police attend incident on A1(M) near Leeds with multiple lanes closed with delays expected

A number of lanes are closed on the A1(M) in West Yorkshire near Hazelwood due to a crash.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
National Highways said two lanes on the A1(M) northbound within Junction 44 near Hazelwood are closed due to a collision.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene, with traffic currently only passing in one lane.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

Follow this blog for the latest news on this story.

Live updates as crash blocks lanes on motorway near Leeds

17:06 BST

AA delay update

The AA reports that delays of up to 35 minutes are to be expected and delays easing on Aberford By Pass Northbound between M1 (Leeds Colton / Garforth) and A1(M) (Boston Spa).

16:25 BST

Live traffic map shows delays building

The AA reports: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for three miles due to recovery work and crash on A1(M) Northbound at J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). Congestion to J43 M1 interchange. Lanes two and three (of three) are closed. Travel time is around 25 minutes.”

Photo by AA
16:06 BSTUpdated 16:45 BST

National Highways confirm incident

National Highways said on X (formerly Twitter) that due to a crash, two lanes are closed with traffic only passing on one lane.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene and drivers can expect delays.

