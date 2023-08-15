Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live as trains from Leeds either cancelled or delayed due to 'fault with signalling system'

A fault with the signalling system are blocking all lines, causing delays to train services from Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

Northern reports that the fault is causing long delays to a number of train services from Leeds and surrounding areas.

The fault is between York and Hammerton, and is blocking traffic in all directions.

Severe disruptions to services between Leeds, Moorthorpe and Sheffield are also expected due to a member of the train crew being unavailable, with at least five services from Leeds train station cancelled.

Follow this blog for the latest updates.

Live as faults with the signalling system causes cancellations and delays to Leeds train services

Show new updates
17:47 BST

Northern reports signalling error

Northern has reported that a fault with the signalling system between Hammerton and York is affecting Leeds train services.

17:52 BSTUpdated 18:15 BST

Cancelled trains to and from Leeds

According to Northern Railway, the following services to and from Leeds are cancelled due to a member of train crew being unavailable:

  • 17:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 18:30
  • 19:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 20:37
  • 17:48 Leeds to Sheffield due 19:01
  • 22:30 Leeds to Sheffield due 23:41
  • 16:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 17:30
18:12 BST

Disruption has ended

The disruption has now ended.

Thanks for following this live blog.

