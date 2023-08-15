Live as trains from Leeds either cancelled or delayed due to 'fault with signalling system'
A fault with the signalling system are blocking all lines, causing delays to train services from Leeds.
Northern reports that the fault is causing long delays to a number of train services from Leeds and surrounding areas.
The fault is between York and Hammerton, and is blocking traffic in all directions.
Severe disruptions to services between Leeds, Moorthorpe and Sheffield are also expected due to a member of the train crew being unavailable, with at least five services from Leeds train station cancelled.
Northern reports signalling error
Northern has reported that a fault with the signalling system between Hammerton and York is affecting Leeds train services.
Cancelled trains to and from Leeds
According to Northern Railway, the following services to and from Leeds are cancelled due to a member of train crew being unavailable:
- 17:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 18:30
- 19:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 20:37
- 17:48 Leeds to Sheffield due 19:01
- 22:30 Leeds to Sheffield due 23:41
- 16:15 Sheffield to Leeds due 17:30
Disruption has ended
The disruption has now ended.
Thanks for following this live blog.