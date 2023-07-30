Live as trains from Leeds either cancelled or delayed due to 'fault in signalling system'
A fault in the signalling systems are causing some railways to be blocked, causing delays and cancellations.
A reported signalling system error is causing blocking on railways connecting Leeds to York.
The fault may lead to train services running through these stations to be cancelled or delayed.
Fault in signalling system is causing train cancellations and delays between Leeds and York
Key Events
- Due to a fault with the signalling system between York and Leeds some lines are blocked.
- TransPennine Express have warned that the fault may lead to train services running through these stations to be cancelled or delayed.
- According to TPE, the disruption is expected to last until around 2PM.
Ticket acceptance is in place
Northern has issued an update on ticket acceptance:
LNER update
LNER has warned passengers travelling through York and Doncaster may experience delays
TransPennine Express issue waning
TransPennine Express said the interruption is expected to last until 2pm.
