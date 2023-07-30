Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Live as trains from Leeds either cancelled or delayed due to 'fault in signalling system'

A fault in the signalling systems are causing some railways to be blocked, causing delays and cancellations.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:47 BST

A reported signalling system error is causing blocking on railways connecting Leeds to York.

The fault may lead to train services running through these stations to be cancelled or delayed.

Follow as we bring you the latest updates:

Fault in signalling system is causing train cancellations and delays between Leeds and York

Key Events

  • Due to a fault with the signalling system between York and Leeds some lines are blocked.
  • TransPennine Express have warned that the fault may lead to train services running through these stations to be cancelled or delayed.
  • According to TPE, the disruption is expected to last until around 2PM.
Show new updates
14:05 BST

Ticket acceptance is in place

Northern has issued an update on ticket acceptance:

12:52 BSTUpdated 12:52 BST

LNER update

LNER has warned passengers travelling through York and Doncaster may experience delays

12:48 BST

TransPennine Express issue waning

TransPennine Express said the interruption is expected to last until 2pm.

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:TrainsLeeds