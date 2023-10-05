Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Leeds Train Station several lines blocked following fire on train - follow live here

A large number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed following reports of a train on fire.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:42 BST
Leeds Train Station was brought to a standstill on Thursday (October 5) morning after a fire reportedly broke out on a train.

According to Northern, a large number of services to and from Leeds have been delayed or cancelled, with severe disruption expected until 11am.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the YEP: “We received a call at 7:44 am from Leeds train station regarding a train’s engine being on fire.

A fire has caused major disruption at Leeds train station.A fire has caused major disruption at Leeds train station.
A fire has caused major disruption at Leeds train station.

"We sent crews from Leeds, Hunslet and a technical rescue team, who arrived at the scene in under 2 minutes (7:46 am). The fire was put out on arrival.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.

You can stay up to date on the latest disruptions here.

Follow this blog for the latest updates.

Leeds Train Station fire

09:36 BSTUpdated 09:36 BST

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement

09:08 BST

Tickets to cancelled services

Northern has offered an update to ticketholders affected by cancellations:

"Northern ticket holders have acceptance on: TransPennine Express, London North Eastern Railway, and CrossCountry services.

"Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

"We apologise for the delay to these services and the additional time this may add to your journey today.

"Other places to get more information: For customers on station platforms,please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.

"For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or message us on X (formerly Twitter) @northernassist To re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.uk.

"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay"

08:48 BSTUpdated 08:53 BST

Lines reopened but delays and cancellations expected

All lines have now been reopened. Northern does however warn that all lines previously affected might see delays and cancellations.

The following lines may be affected:

  • Leeds - Carlisle
  • Leeds - Lancaster/Morecambe
  • Leeds - Skipton
  • Leeds - Bradford Forster Square
  • Leeds - Ilkley
  • Bradford Forster Square - Leeds
  • Bradford Forster Square - Skipton
  • Leeds - Doncaster

Stay up to date on disruptions here.

08:40 BST

Northern confirms fire

Northern has addressed the fire on social media.

