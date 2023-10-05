A large number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed following reports of a train on fire.

Leeds Train Station was brought to a standstill on Thursday (October 5) morning after a fire reportedly broke out on a train.

According to Northern, a large number of services to and from Leeds have been delayed or cancelled, with severe disruption expected until 11am.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the YEP: “We received a call at 7:44 am from Leeds train station regarding a train’s engine being on fire.

A fire has caused major disruption at Leeds train station.

"We sent crews from Leeds, Hunslet and a technical rescue team, who arrived at the scene in under 2 minutes (7:46 am). The fire was put out on arrival.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.

Follow this blog for the latest updates.