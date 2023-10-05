Leeds Train Station several lines blocked following fire on train - follow live here
A large number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed following reports of a train on fire.
Leeds Train Station was brought to a standstill on Thursday (October 5) morning after a fire reportedly broke out on a train.
According to Northern, a large number of services to and from Leeds have been delayed or cancelled, with severe disruption expected until 11am.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the YEP: “We received a call at 7:44 am from Leeds train station regarding a train’s engine being on fire.
"We sent crews from Leeds, Hunslet and a technical rescue team, who arrived at the scene in under 2 minutes (7:46 am). The fire was put out on arrival.”
British Transport Police have been contacted for a comment.
Leeds Train Station fire
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service statement
Tickets to cancelled services
Northern has offered an update to ticketholders affected by cancellations:
"Northern ticket holders have acceptance on: TransPennine Express, London North Eastern Railway, and CrossCountry services.
"Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
"We apologise for the delay to these services and the additional time this may add to your journey today.
"Other places to get more information: For customers on station platforms,please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.
"For live real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or message us on X (formerly Twitter) @northernassist To re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.uk.
"If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay"
Lines reopened but delays and cancellations expected
All lines have now been reopened. Northern does however warn that all lines previously affected might see delays and cancellations.
The following lines may be affected:
- Leeds - Carlisle
- Leeds - Lancaster/Morecambe
- Leeds - Skipton
- Leeds - Bradford Forster Square
- Leeds - Ilkley
- Bradford Forster Square - Leeds
- Bradford Forster Square - Skipton
- Leeds - Doncaster
Northern confirms fire
Northern has addressed the fire on social media.