M62 crash: Miles of traffic builds after multi-vehicle collision near Leeds between Birstall and Cleckheaton
Two lanes have been closed on the westbound carriageway between Birstall and Cleckheaton this afternoon (Wednesday).
Traffic officers, ambulance and police are at the scene.
National Highways have said that there are 30 minute delays and approximately six miles of congestion.
Huge delays on M62 after multi-vehicle crash
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police have said that they were called about the crash at 2.26pm and that it was a two-vehicle collision.
One car was left facing the wrong way and there was further damage to a third vehicle.
All lanes were cleared and opened at 4.22pm.
All lanes open
All lanes have now opened on the M62 westbound. Delays of 45 minutes and miles of queues remain.
Details
A multi-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the M62 near Leeds has resulted in miles of traffic and long delays.
National Highways say that two lanes have closed between Birstall and Cleckheaton and that there are 50 minute delays and six miles of congestion.
