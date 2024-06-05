Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miles of traffic is building on the M62 near Leeds following a multi-vehicle crash.

Two lanes have been closed on the westbound carriageway between Birstall and Cleckheaton this afternoon (Wednesday).

Traffic officers, ambulance and police are at the scene.

National Highways have said that there are 30 minute delays and approximately six miles of congestion.

