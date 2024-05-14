Live
A1(M) crash: Live updates as miles of traffic builds near Leeds and M1 after motorway collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Miles of traffic has built up on a motorway near Leeds following a crash this morning.
Two lanes on the A1(M) southbound have been closed between junctions 44 and 43 for Hazlewood and the M1 respectively.
Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene following the crash.
There are 35 minute delays on the approach and approximately five miles of congestion.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.