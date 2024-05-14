Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miles of traffic has built up on a motorway near Leeds following a crash this morning.

Two lanes on the A1(M) southbound have been closed between junctions 44 and 43 for Hazlewood and the M1 respectively.

Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene following the crash.

There are 35 minute delays on the approach and approximately five miles of congestion.