A1(M) crash: Live updates as miles of traffic builds near Leeds and M1 after motorway collision

By Charles Gray
Published 14th May 2024, 09:59 BST
Miles of traffic has built up on a motorway near Leeds following a crash this morning.

Two lanes on the A1(M) southbound have been closed between junctions 44 and 43 for Hazlewood and the M1 respectively.

Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene following the crash.

There are 35 minute delays on the approach and approximately five miles of congestion.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Miles of traffic builds after crash on A1(M)

10:25 BST

Police

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

10:13 BST

Photo

Below is a photograph taken from the camera above the A1(M):

Traffic on the A1(M) southbound following a crash on Tuesday morning. Traffic on the A1(M) southbound following a crash on Tuesday morning.
09:58 BST

Crash on A1(M)

National Highways have posted the below about this incident:

