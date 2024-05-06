Live

Live as miles of traffic builds up after crash on M1 northbound near Wakefield and Leeds sees car overturned

Miles of traffic has built up on the M1 near Leeds following a crash.
There are delays of 30 minutes on the M1 northbound following a collision near junction 40 for Wakefield.

The crash has resulted in an overturned car and an oil spill over the carriageway.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 40.

Traffic is building on the M1 northbound near Leeds following the collision.

There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the collision and three miles of traffic back to junction 39 for Durkar. West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live after collision on M1 northbound

11:23 BST

Crash on M1

National Highways have provided the below details about this incident on the M1 northbound.

