There are delays of 30 minutes on the M1 northbound following a collision near junction 40 for Wakefield.

The crash has resulted in an overturned car and an oil spill over the carriageway.

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 40.

Traffic is building on the M1 northbound near Leeds following the collision.

There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the collision and three miles of traffic back to junction 39 for Durkar. West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.

