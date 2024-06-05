Live

Live as person dies after being hit by train between Leeds and Doncaster with major delays

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
A person has died after being hit by a train between Leeds and Doncaster leading to major delays.

The person was hit on the line this afternoon (Wednesday) near to South Elmsall station and disruption is likely for hours.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst the emergency services carry out their work all lines will be closed.

“Services will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00.”

A train on the tracks near South Leeds. PIC: Tony JohnsonA train on the tracks near South Leeds. PIC: Tony Johnson
A train on the tracks near South Leeds. PIC: Tony Johnson

LNER trains travelling from London Kings Cross and Northern trains travelling between the two stations are affected.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Railway disruption as person hit between Leeds and Doncaster

15:26 BSTUpdated 15:26 BST

Lines reopened

National Rail has reported that lines have now reopened but disruption is expected to remain until 5pm.

15:06 BST

Police statement

A British Transport Police spokesperson has said:

We were called to South Elmsall station at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, June 5 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

14:50 BST

Disruption

Services will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until 16:00.

14:35 BST

Major incident

A person has been hit by a train between Doncaster and Leeds. Whilst the emergency services carry out their work all lines will be closed.

