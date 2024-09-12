Leeds trains: Live updates as train breaks down causing major delays for Leeds, Doncaster and Wakefield services
The northbound line has been blocked this morning (Thursday) and trains running through this line may be cancelled or delayed.
Northern Rail has said that a train has broken down on the line.
Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Doncaster & Wakefield Westgate and further updates are being provided.
Live as disruption faced on railways
Service reduced
The line has now been reopened, but only for diesel trains.
Compensation
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.
Trains cancelled
A number of Northern trains travelling between the two stations have been cancelled. These are the 12.21 from Leeds, the 12.26 from Doncaster, the 11.21 from Leeds and the 11.26 from Doncaster.
Northern
The below details have been provided for those travelling with Northern:
Train services are unable to run between Doncaster and Leeds (in this direction only, however other services will be affected due to not being able to get back out of Doncaster).
You may use your ticket on LNER services between Doncaster and Leeds / York.
Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
Road transport will run as follows:
- 09:20 at Wakefield Westgate, calling at all stations to Doncaster provided by Ross Travel
- 09:30 at Doncaster, calling at all stations to Wakefield Westgate provided by J&B Travel
- 10:20 at Wakefield Westgate, calling at all stations to Doncaster provided by J&B Travel
- 10:30 at Doncaster, calling at all stations to Wakefield Westgate provided by J&B Travel
Journey times may be extended by up to 40 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.
LNER changes
LNER trains travelling towards Leeds will not call at Doncaster.
You may use your ticket for the following services to complete your journeys:
- CrossCountry between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds
- Northern via any reasonable route
- TransPennine Express between Leeds and York
Buses are in operation between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.
Engineers at the scene
Overhead electric wires damaged
An LNER spokesperson has said: “A faulty train between Doncaster and Leeds has damaged the overhead electric wires. As a result of this, the lines towards Leeds are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes.
“Disruption is expected until 3pm.”
How commuters will be affected
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected into this afternoon.
Details provided
Details about this ongoing incident are being provided by Northern and LNER services.
Trains cancelled or delayed
The northbound line between Doncaster and Leeds has been blocked, leading to disruption for commuters.
