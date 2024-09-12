Live

Leeds trains: Live updates as train breaks down causing major delays for Leeds, Doncaster and Wakefield services

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:44 BST
Commuters are facing disruption this morning due to a fault on a train travelling between Leeds and Doncaster.

The northbound line has been blocked this morning (Thursday) and trains running through this line may be cancelled or delayed.

Northern Rail has said that a train has broken down on the line.

Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are being cancelled or delayed.placeholder image
Trains between Leeds and Doncaster are being cancelled or delayed. | Simon Hulme

Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Doncaster & Wakefield Westgate and further updates are being provided.

For the latest on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.

Live as disruption faced on railways

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 13:57 BST

Service reduced

The line has now been reopened, but only for diesel trains.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 12:19 BST

Compensation

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 11:02 BST

Trains cancelled

A number of Northern trains travelling between the two stations have been cancelled. These are the 12.21 from Leeds, the 12.26 from Doncaster, the 11.21 from Leeds and the 11.26 from Doncaster.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 10:25 BST

Northern

The below details have been provided for those travelling with Northern:

Train services are unable to run between Doncaster and Leeds (in this direction only, however other services will be affected due to not being able to get back out of Doncaster).

You may use your ticket on LNER services between Doncaster and Leeds / York.

Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

Road transport will run as follows:

  • 09:20 at Wakefield Westgate, calling at all stations to Doncaster provided by Ross Travel
  • 09:30 at Doncaster, calling at all stations to Wakefield Westgate provided by J&B Travel
  • 10:20 at Wakefield Westgate, calling at all stations to Doncaster provided by J&B Travel
  • 10:30 at Doncaster, calling at all stations to Wakefield Westgate provided by J&B Travel

Journey times may be extended by up to 40 minutes whilst travelling by Rail Replacement transport.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 10:24 BST

LNER changes

LNER trains travelling towards Leeds will not call at Doncaster.

You may use your ticket for the following services to complete your journeys:

  • CrossCountry between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds
  • Northern via any reasonable route
  • TransPennine Express between Leeds and York

Buses are in operation between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 10:11 BST

Engineers at the scene

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 09:55 BST

Overhead electric wires damaged

An LNER spokesperson has said: “A faulty train between Doncaster and Leeds has damaged the overhead electric wires. As a result of this, the lines towards Leeds are blocked. Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 25 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until 3pm.”

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 09:53 BSTUpdated 09:53 BST

How commuters will be affected

Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed and disruption is expected into this afternoon.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 09:49 BST

Details provided

Details about this ongoing incident are being provided by Northern and LNER services.

Thu, 12 Sep, 2024, 09:38 BST

Trains cancelled or delayed

The northbound line between Doncaster and Leeds has been blocked, leading to disruption for commuters.

