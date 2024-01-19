Live as M621 in Leeds closed after car transporter collides with bridge

M621: Live as major Leeds road closed after car transport collides with bridge causing miles of traffic
The M621 has been closed in Leeds after a car transporter collided with a bridge.
National Highways was alerted to the incident involving the railway bridge at junction 1 (Beeston Interchange) at around 1pm today (Friday).
Miles of traffic has built up back to the M62 and a structural inspection of the bridge is due to take place.
The closure will also remain in place to allow for the recovery of the transporter and the cars it had been transporting.
The live traffic map from Google shows that heavy traffic is building up around Leeds as a result of the incident, particularly on the M621 eastbound towards the junction for the M62.
Footage from the scene shows that the cars that the transporter was carrying have been severely damaged.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.
The M621 has been closed this afternoon after a car transporter struck an overbridge.
Congestion has built up back to the M62