Live as M621 in Leeds closed after car transporter collides with bridge

The M621 has been closed in Leeds after a car transporter collided with a bridge.

National Highways was alerted to the incident involving the railway bridge at junction 1 (Beeston Interchange) at around 1pm today (Friday).

Miles of traffic has built up back to the M62 and a structural inspection of the bridge is due to take place.

The closure will also remain in place to allow for the recovery of the transporter and the cars it had been transporting.