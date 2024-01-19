Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

M621: Live as major Leeds road closed after car transport collides with bridge causing miles of traffic

The M621 has been closed in Leeds after a car transporter collided with a bridge.

By Charles Gray
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways was alerted to the incident involving the railway bridge at junction 1 (Beeston Interchange) at around 1pm today (Friday).

Miles of traffic has built up back to the M62 and a structural inspection of the bridge is due to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure will also remain in place to allow for the recovery of the transporter and the cars it had been transporting.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as M621 in Leeds closed after car transporter collides with bridge

Show new updates
17:32 GMT

Live traffic update

The live traffic map from Google shows that heavy traffic is building up around Leeds as a result of the incident, particularly on the M621 eastbound towards the junction for the M62.

17:19 GMT

Cars severely damaged

Footage from the scene shows that the cars that the transporter was carrying have been severely damaged.

17:18 GMT

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

17:10 GMTUpdated 17:11 GMT

M621 closed

The M621 has been closed this afternoon after a car transporter struck an overbridge.

Congestion has built up back to the M62

Related topics:M621LeedsTrafficNational Highways