Live as M62 eastbound to Leeds closed near Chain Bar after 'vehicle overturned' in crash
The National Highways website states that a vehicle has overturned on the M62 eastbound by the exit slip road for junction 26 for Chain Bar.
The incident is causing significant traffic to build up on the eastbound carriageway, as well as disruption for those heading in the opposite direction.
West Yorkshire Police and National Highways have been contacted for more information.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Lanes reopened
Three out of four lanes have now reopened on the M62 eastbound.
West Yorkshire Police have said that the slip road onto the M606 towards Chain Bar remains closed.
Police contacted
West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and National Highways have been contacted for more information.
Traffic building
The cameras above the motorway shows significant traffic building up along the M62 eastbound as a result of the crash.
What we know
The M62 eastbound has been closed following a collision by junction 26 for Chain Bar.
Traffic has built up as a result back to junction 24.