The M62 is currently closed towards Leeds following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Highways website states that a vehicle has overturned on the M62 eastbound by the exit slip road for junction 26 for Chain Bar.

The incident is causing significant traffic to build up on the eastbound carriageway, as well as disruption for those heading in the opposite direction.

West Yorkshire Police and National Highways have been contacted for more information.