Live as M62 eastbound to Leeds closed near Chain Bar after 'vehicle overturned' in crash

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:29 BST
The M62 is currently closed towards Leeds following a multiple-vehicle collision.

The National Highways website states that a vehicle has overturned on the M62 eastbound by the exit slip road for junction 26 for Chain Bar.

The incident is causing significant traffic to build up on the eastbound carriageway, as well as disruption for those heading in the opposite direction.

West Yorkshire Police and National Highways have been contacted for more information.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as crash closes M62 eastbound

13:43 BST

Lanes reopened

Three out of four lanes have now reopened on the M62 eastbound.

West Yorkshire Police have said that the slip road onto the M606 towards Chain Bar remains closed.

13:34 BST

Police contacted

West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and National Highways have been contacted for more information.

13:33 BST

Traffic building

The cameras above the motorway shows significant traffic building up along the M62 eastbound as a result of the crash.

Traffic has built up on the M62 eastbound.placeholder image
Traffic has built up on the M62 eastbound. | National Highways
13:31 BST

What we know

The M62 eastbound has been closed following a collision by junction 26 for Chain Bar.

Traffic has built up as a result back to junction 24.

