Multi-vehicle M62 crash near Leeds and Wakefield causes miles of traffic and major delays at rush hour

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 09:04 BST
Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 near Leeds following a multi-vehicle collision.

One of the three lanes was closed on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 for Normanton and junction 30 for Rothwell this morning (Wednesday).

There were delays of 45 minutes and five miles of congestion that stretched back to junction 32A for the A1(M).

Traffic is building on the M62 near Leeds during rush hourTraffic is building on the M62 near Leeds during rush hour
Traffic is building on the M62 near Leeds during rush hour | National Highways

Police have said that “at least four or five vehicles” were involved but there have been no confirmation of injuries and it “doesn’t appear to be serious”.

The road has since been cleared but police say that they remain at the scene.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Traffic on M62

08:44 BST

What we know

One lane has been closed on the M62 westbound between junctions 31 and 32 near Wakefield following a crash.

Five miles of traffic has built up and there are delays of around 45 minutes.

08:54 BST

Photo

The below photos has been taken from one of the cameras above the M62 showing the extent of traffic and emergency crews at the scene.

08:55 BST

All lanes re-opened

All lanes have now been reopened but delays and miles of congestion remain.

09:09 BST

Traffic easing

The National Highways website shows that congestion has cleared on the A1(M) but that delays of around 15 minutes remain on the M62 westbound.

09:45 BST

Police remain at the scene

West Yorkshire Police state that they are still at the scene of this incident.

A spokesperson said that it appears “there are at least four or five vehicles involved” and that there is “no confirmation of injuries at present” but it “doesn’t appear to be serious”.

11:00 BST

Roads now clear

The live traffic maps provided by National Highways show that the M62 and A1(M) are now clear.

