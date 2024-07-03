Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miles of traffic has built up on the M62 near Leeds following a multi-vehicle collision.

One of the three lanes was closed on the M62 westbound between Junction 31 for Normanton and junction 30 for Rothwell this morning (Wednesday).

There were delays of 45 minutes and five miles of congestion that stretched back to junction 32A for the A1(M).

Traffic is building on the M62 near Leeds during rush hour | National Highways

Police have said that “at least four or five vehicles” were involved but there have been no confirmation of injuries and it “doesn’t appear to be serious”.

The road has since been cleared but police say that they remain at the scene.