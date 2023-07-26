Live as M1 closed near Wakefield following lorry collision with diversions in place

National Highways said in a bulletin: "Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that the M1 northbound is closed while a clean-up operation takes place following an earlier collision.

"A collision between two HGVs took place at around 5.40am between junctions 39 (Calder Grove) and 40 (Wakefield).

"The two vehicles were recovered by 7.40am but a clean-up operation and treatment for a spillage caused as a result of the incident is ongoing.