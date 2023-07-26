Live as M1 closed near Wakefield following lorry collision with diversions in place
The latest updates after delays and closures on the M1 following a collision involving lorries.
A collision involving at least two HGVs on Wednesday morning on the M1 northbound between junction 39 and 40 near Wakefield has led to road closures and major delays.
National Highways have warned of delays for up to 45 minutes.
Key Events
- A collision involving at least two HGVs at 5.43AM has closed the M1 northbound between Junction 39 (Wakefield) and Junction 40 (Dewsbury) near Wakefield.
- National Highways have warned of delays of up to 45 minutes.
- West Yorkshire Police are on the scene along with Traffic Officers to assist with traffic management.
National Highways bulletin
National Highways said in a bulletin: "Drivers in West Yorkshire are advised that the M1 northbound is closed while a clean-up operation takes place following an earlier collision.
"A collision between two HGVs took place at around 5.40am between junctions 39 (Calder Grove) and 40 (Wakefield).
"The two vehicles were recovered by 7.40am but a clean-up operation and treatment for a spillage caused as a result of the incident is ongoing.
There are delays of 45 minutes on the approach and two miles of congestion."
Statement from police
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement that the crash is a damage-only collision.
It involved two HGVs and police received a report at 5.18AM on Wednesday.
Diversion details for normal vehicles
Road users travelling in a vehicle below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
- Exit the M1 at J39.
- At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road).
- Proceed on the A636 for approximately 3 miles until the roundabout with Charlesworth Way.
- At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).
- At the junction proceed on A638 for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M1 J40.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.
Diversion details for bigger vehicles
Road users travelling in a vehicle over 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.
- Exit the M1 J39.
- At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until roundabout with A6186.
- At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 for approximately 1 mile until junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).
- At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).
- Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way.
- At the roundabout take 4th exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate).
- Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approximately 300yds until junction with A638 (Ings Road).
- Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 J40.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.
National Highways confirm spillage.
National Highways have said that diversion routes are in place.
Contractors are now on the scene dealing with spillage on the carriageway.