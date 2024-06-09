M1: Live as northbound motorway closed near Leeds following vehicle fire causing miles of congestion

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 11:28 BST
Miles of traffic has built on the M1 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.

One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound between junction 45 and 46.

Recovery and clear up works are currently ongoing.

Delays of 30 minutes are expected and National Highways say there is currently three miles of traffic.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

M1 closures in place near Leeds following vehicle fire

11:29 BST

Latest update

Below is the latest update from National Highways about this ongoing incident:

11:41 BST

Photo

Below is a photo from the one of the cameras above the M1 showing the level of traffic on the motorway:

Current traffic levels on the M1 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.
Current traffic levels on the M1 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.
12:41 BST

All lanes open

All lanes have now opened on the M1 northbound:

