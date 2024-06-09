Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Miles of traffic has built on the M1 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.

One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound between junction 45 and 46.

Recovery and clear up works are currently ongoing.

Delays of 30 minutes are expected and National Highways say there is currently three miles of traffic.