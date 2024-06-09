M1: Live as northbound motorway closed near Leeds following vehicle fire causing miles of congestion
Miles of traffic has built on the M1 near Leeds following a vehicle fire.
One lane is currently closed on the M1 northbound between junction 45 and 46.
Recovery and clear up works are currently ongoing.
Delays of 30 minutes are expected and National Highways say there is currently three miles of traffic.
Latest update
Below is the latest update from National Highways about this ongoing incident:
Photo
Below is a photo from the one of the cameras above the M1 showing the level of traffic on the motorway:
All lanes open
All lanes have now opened on the M1 northbound:
