Live as Leeds train services face disruption due to heavy rain flooding with replacement buses in operation
A number of train services between Leeds and Harrogate have been cancelled on Saturday (December 9).
Due to flooding on the railway caused by heavy rain, Northern has issued a warning services are facing severe disruption.
The cancellations and delays is affecting a number of services in and out of Leeds, and those travelling are advised to check their service.
Northern services affected by heavy flooding between Leeds and Harrogate
Customer advice for Northern
National Rail has issued the following advice to Northern customers:
Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this incident so customers may travel between Leeds and York via Micklefield as these services are unaffected.
To assist customers to complete their journey, road transport has been provided between Leeds and Harrogate in both directions calling at all stations.
A DM Travel coach will depart from Leeds at 13:45 and call all stations to Harrogate
A York Pullman coach will depart from Harrogate at 13:45 and call at all stations to Leeds
Journey times will be extended by 60 minutes whilst travelling by road transport.
Customer advice for LNER
National Rail has issued the following advice to LNER customers:
LNER services to / from Harrogate will terminate / start at Leeds. A number of services were planned to terminate due to crew availability. You may also use your ticket on Northern services.
Rail replacement is now being sourced and is currently in place as below:
13:36 Harrogate to London Kings Cross will now start at Leeds. Rail replacement operated by J&B Travel will depart Harrogate at 1340.
11:35 London Kings Cross to Harrogate is terminating at Leeds. A rail replacement coach has been requested to depart Leeds at 14:00, but there is limited availability
13:35 London Kings Cross to Harrogate is cancelled, with customers travelling forward on 14:03 London Kings Cross to Leeds. A rail replacement coach has been requested to depart Leeds at 16:30.
Replacement buses
National Rail has said buses are replacing train services until around 6pm.
Service updates
Northern are advising anyone travelling via the Leeds Harrogate railway to stay up to date on their website.
Northern disruption
In a warning, Northern writes: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Harrogate and Leeds all lines are disrupted.
"How does it affect your service: Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 15:30 09/12.
"Our advice to our customers: Services between York and Leeds via Harrogate are currently being disrupted due to flooding Horsforth Network Rail engineers are expected on site monitoring the situation.
"Effect on service: Leeds to York via Harrogate, in both directions will run between York and harrogate only. First services affected: 11:29 Leeds - York is cancelled 11:42 York - Leeds is cancelled at Harrogate
"Alternative travel suggestions: Leeds to York via Micklefield, in both directions is not affected.
"Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
"Road Transport details.
"Road transport has been requested advise road transport has been requested, we are awaiting an update and more information will follow once this has been confirmed. Journey times will be extended by 1 hour whilst travelling by road transport.
"Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.
"Other places to get more information: For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information. For live real time journey updates, please visit journeycheck.com/northern or X (tweet) our team @northernassist To re-plan your journey please visit nationalrail.co.uk If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay #NorthernUpdates"