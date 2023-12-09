In a warning, Northern writes: "Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Harrogate and Leeds all lines are disrupted.

"How does it affect your service: Train services running through these stations may be cancelled. Disruption is expected until 15:30 09/12.

"Our advice to our customers: Services between York and Leeds via Harrogate are currently being disrupted due to flooding Horsforth Network Rail engineers are expected on site monitoring the situation.

"Effect on service: Leeds to York via Harrogate, in both directions will run between York and harrogate only. First services affected: 11:29 Leeds - York is cancelled 11:42 York - Leeds is cancelled at Harrogate

"Alternative travel suggestions: Leeds to York via Micklefield, in both directions is not affected.

"Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

"Road Transport details.

"Road transport has been requested advise road transport has been requested, we are awaiting an update and more information will follow once this has been confirmed. Journey times will be extended by 1 hour whilst travelling by road transport.

"Please see station information posters for the bus pick up points.