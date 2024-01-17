Flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled or delayed as a result of snowy weather.

The airport's website shows that many flights scheduled to depart this morning (Wednesday) were either cancelled or have been delayed from departing until around midday.

Meanwhile numerous arrivals were diverted to the airports in Liverpool, Birmingham, East Midlands or Humberside.

Weather warnings have been in place for Leeds and various parts of the UK throughout this week that have impacted on traffic on travel.