Leeds Bradford Airport: Live updates as planes cancelled or diverted following snow and ice weather warning
Flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled or delayed as a result of snowy weather.
The airport's website shows that many flights scheduled to depart this morning (Wednesday) were either cancelled or have been delayed from departing until around midday.
Meanwhile numerous arrivals were diverted to the airports in Liverpool, Birmingham, East Midlands or Humberside.
Weather warnings have been in place for Leeds and various parts of the UK throughout this week that have impacted on traffic on travel.
For the latest updates about the issues at Leeds Bradford Airport follow our live blog below.
Outbound flights delayed or cancelled
The list on the Leeds Bradford Airport for departures shows that numerous flights departing from the airport this morning were either delayed or cancelled, with some still awaiting to take off.
All arrivals diverted or cancelled
The below picture from the Leeds Bradford Airport website shows how every flight that was scheduled to arrive this morning was diverted to a different airport.
LBA statement
Leeds Bradford Airport has released the below statement:
We are open but experiencing delays and disruptions to flights due to the adverse weather. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.
What we know
The Leeds Bradford Airport website shows that flights to and from the airport were either cancelled or diverted this morning following a yellow warning.