Northern has reported that due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Skipton and Shipley, multiple train services may be cancelled or delayed.

The disruptions will affect numerous services from Leeds on Thursday (August 3) morning, including:

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Carlisle

Leeds to Morecambe

Skipton to Bradford Forster Square

If your journey is delayed or cancelled, you may be entitled to claim compensation.

According to Northern, bus replacements have been requested, and more information will be available once confirmed.

A bus, provided by Stott's departed Shipley at 07:50 calling at all stations to Skipton, and another bus, provided by Stott's departed Skipton at 07:55 calling at all stations to Shipley.