Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds trains: Delays and cancellations to Skipton and Carlisle services over electric wires damage

Train passengers travelling from Leeds towards Skipton, Carlisle and Morecambe can expect delays or even cancellations this morning.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:25 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 07:45 BST

Northern has reported that due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Skipton and Shipley, multiple train services may be cancelled or delayed.

The disruptions will affect numerous services from Leeds on Thursday (August 3) morning, including:

  • Leeds to Skipton
  • Leeds to Carlisle
  • Leeds to Morecambe
  • Skipton to Bradford Forster Square
If your journey is delayed or cancelled, you may be entitled to claim compensation.

According to Northern, bus replacements have been requested, and more information will be available once confirmed.

A bus, provided by Stott's departed Shipley at 07:50 calling at all stations to Skipton, and another bus, provided by Stott's departed Skipton at 07:55 calling at all stations to Shipley.

