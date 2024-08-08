Live updates as A1 northbound closed near Wakefield and Leeds due to 'heavy goods vehicle fire'

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:30 GMT
A major road towards Leeds has been closed following a vehicle fire.

Traffic is building on the A1 northbound following the heavy goods vehicle fire this afternoon (Thursday) that has closed both carriageways.

The incident happened between the junctions for Wentbridge near Wakefield and the A639.

The A1 northbound has been closed near Wentworth following the vehicle fireThe A1 northbound has been closed near Wentworth following the vehicle fire
The A1 northbound has been closed near Wentworth following the vehicle fire | Google

Drivers are told to expect delays of at least 20 minutes above normal travel time and to allow extra time for their journeys.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as A1 northbound to Leeds closed following fire

Thu, 08 Aug, 2024, 13:31 GMT

A1 closed

Thu, 08 Aug, 2024, 13:45 GMT

One lane reopened

National Highways has said that one of the lanes has now reopened but delays remain.

Thu, 08 Aug, 2024, 13:48 GMT

Delays remain

National Highways states that it expects the road to be cleared and for traffic to return to normal between 2.15pm and 2.30pm

Thu, 08 Aug, 2024, 14:46 GMT

Lane remains closed

One lane remains closed on the A1 on the approach to the incident, causing delays of around 10 minutes for drivers.

Thu, 08 Aug, 2024, 16:49 GMTUpdated 16:50 GMT

Lanes reopen

All lanes have now reopened and traffic is once again flowing like normal.

