Live updates as A1 northbound closed near Wakefield and Leeds due to 'heavy goods vehicle fire'
Traffic is building on the A1 northbound following the heavy goods vehicle fire this afternoon (Thursday) that has closed both carriageways.
The incident happened between the junctions for Wentbridge near Wakefield and the A639.
Drivers are told to expect delays of at least 20 minutes above normal travel time and to allow extra time for their journeys.
For the latest updates follow our live blog below.
A1 closed
One lane reopened
National Highways has said that one of the lanes has now reopened but delays remain.
Delays remain
National Highways states that it expects the road to be cleared and for traffic to return to normal between 2.15pm and 2.30pm
Lane remains closed
One lane remains closed on the A1 on the approach to the incident, causing delays of around 10 minutes for drivers.
Lanes reopen
All lanes have now reopened and traffic is once again flowing like normal.
