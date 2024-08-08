Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major road towards Leeds has been closed following a vehicle fire.

Traffic is building on the A1 northbound following the heavy goods vehicle fire this afternoon (Thursday) that has closed both carriageways.

The incident happened between the junctions for Wentbridge near Wakefield and the A639.

The A1 northbound has been closed near Wentworth following the vehicle fire | Google

Drivers are told to expect delays of at least 20 minutes above normal travel time and to allow extra time for their journeys.