Live as 3 out 4 lanes close on M62 near Leeds after a heavy goods vehicle fire
Three out of four lanes on the M62 near Leeds are closed with congestion building after a heavy goods vehicle fire.
National Highways reported that three (out of four) lanes on M62 westbound between Junction 25 (Brighouse) and Junction 24 are closed due to a heavy goods vehicle fire on the road.
Congestion on the approach is building, and drivers should allow extra time for their journey.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.
National Highways and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a statement.
One lane remains closed
Two lanes now closed
Naitonal Highways has provided an update, saying that two lanes now remain closed - as opposed to three when the incident first happened.
30 minute delays
The National Highways website states that those caught in the traffic can expect delays of 30 minutes.
National Highways confirm incident.
National Highways confirmed the closures and said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.