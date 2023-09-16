Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live as 3 out 4 lanes close on M62 near Leeds after a heavy goods vehicle fire

Three out of four lanes on the M62 near Leeds are closed with congestion building after a heavy goods vehicle fire.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST
National Highways reported that three (out of four) lanes on M62 westbound between Junction 25 (Brighouse) and Junction 24 are closed due to a heavy goods vehicle fire on the road.

Congestion on the approach is building, and drivers should allow extra time for their journey.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

National Highways and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for a statement.

Follow for the latest updates.

16:25 BST

One lane remains closed

15:42 BST

Two lanes now closed

Naitonal Highways has provided an update, saying that two lanes now remain closed - as opposed to three when the incident first happened.

15:23 BST

30 minute delays

The National Highways website states that those caught in the traffic can expect delays of 30 minutes.

14:54 BST

National Highways confirm incident.

National Highways confirmed the closures and said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance.

