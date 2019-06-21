PIC: YPN

Listed - Latest planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high' risk of disruption

Here is a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.

Junction with The Marsh. Up to July 3.

1. Uppermoor, Pudsey

Junction with The Marsh. Up to July 3.
other
Buy a Photo
Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Up to July 13.

2. Bradford Road, Tingley

Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Up to July 13.
other
Buy a Photo
Tingley Roundabout Circulatory. Up to July 13.

3. Dewsbury Rpad, Morley

Tingley Roundabout Circulatory. Up to July 13.
other
Buy a Photo
Various Points between West Side Retail Park And Henshaw Lane. Up to June 26.

4. New Road, Yeadon

Various Points between West Side Retail Park And Henshaw Lane. Up to June 26.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2