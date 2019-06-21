Listed - Latest planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high' risk of disruption
Here is a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.
Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.
1. Uppermoor, Pudsey
Junction with The Marsh. Up to July 3.
other
2. Bradford Road, Tingley
Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Up to July 13.
other
3. Dewsbury Rpad, Morley
Tingley Roundabout Circulatory. Up to July 13.
other
4. New Road, Yeadon
Various Points between West Side Retail Park And Henshaw Lane. Up to June 26.
other
View more