Listed - Latest planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high' risk of disruption

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Note - photos are to illustrate the roads where planned roadworks will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. Uppermoor, Pudsey Junction with The Marsh. Up to July 3. other Buy a Photo

2. Bradford Road, Tingley Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Up to July 13. other Buy a Photo

3. Dewsbury Rpad, Morley Tingley Roundabout Circulatory. Up to July 13. other Buy a Photo

4. New Road, Yeadon Various Points between West Side Retail Park And Henshaw Lane. Up to June 26. other Buy a Photo

View more