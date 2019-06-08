LISTED: Every road closed on Sunday June 9 for Leeds Triathlon

Have your say

Many roads across Leeds will be closed this weekend as the finest triathletes in the world descend for the ITU World Triathlon Series.

The gruelling three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way from Roundhay Park to the city centre, with the finish taking place in front of the Civic Hall.

Leeds' own Brownlee brothers will compete in the event on Sunday.

The road closures will cause disruption for commuters around Roundhay, Oakwood, Harehills, Moortown, Meanwood, Headingley, Burley and the city centre.

The full list of closures are:

Saturday 8 June

5am to 1.30pm:

- Princes Avenue

- West Avenue

6.50am to 7.30am:

- The Headrow

- Eastgate

- Westgate

- Park Row

- Greek Street

- East Parade

- Park Square East

- St Paul’s Street

- Central Street

- Park Place

- Queen Street

- Park Square West

- Calverley Street

- Cookridge Street

- Rossington Street

Sunday 9 June

Midnight to 10pm:

- The Headrow

- Eastgate

- Westgate

- Park Row

- Greek Street

- East Parade

- Park Square East

- St Paul’s Street

- Central Street

- Park Place

- Queen Street

- Park Square West

- Calverley Street

- Cookridge Street

- Rossington Street

4am to 6pm:

- Mansion Lane

- Street Lane

- Stonegate Road

- Meanwood Road

- Grove Lane

- Shaw Lane

4am to 12pm:

- Scott Hall Road, from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane

5am to 1.30pm:

- Princes Avenue

- Lidgett Park Road

- Old Park Road

- Gledhow Lane

- Thorn Lane

- Gledhow Wood Road

- Roundhay Road (Northbound Carriageway)

- Roseville Road (Northbound Carriageway)

- Regent Street (Northbound Carriageway)

- Gower Street

- Bridge Street

- Lady Lane

- Vicar Lane

11am to 6pm:

- Shaw Lane

- Otley Road

- North Lane

- Cardigan Road

- Burley Road

- Burley Street