LISTED: Every road closed on Sunday June 9 for Leeds Triathlon

Many roads across Leeds will be closed this weekend as the finest triathletes in the world descend for the ITU World Triathlon Series.
The gruelling three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way from Roundhay Park to the city centre, with the finish taking place in front of the Civic Hall.
Leeds' own Brownlee brothers will compete in the event on Sunday.
The road closures will cause disruption for commuters around Roundhay, Oakwood, Harehills, Moortown, Meanwood, Headingley, Burley and the city centre.
The full list of closures are:
Saturday 8 June
5am to 1.30pm:
- Princes Avenue
- West Avenue
6.50am to 7.30am:
- The Headrow
- Eastgate
- Westgate
- Park Row
- Greek Street
- East Parade
- Park Square East
- St Paul’s Street
- Central Street
- Park Place
- Queen Street
- Park Square West
- Calverley Street
- Cookridge Street
- Rossington Street
Sunday 9 June
Midnight to 10pm:
- The Headrow
- Eastgate
- Westgate
- Park Row
- Greek Street
- East Parade
- Park Square East
- St Paul’s Street
- Central Street
- Park Place
- Queen Street
- Park Square West
- Calverley Street
- Cookridge Street
- Rossington Street
4am to 6pm:
- Mansion Lane
- Street Lane
- Stonegate Road
- Meanwood Road
- Grove Lane
- Shaw Lane
4am to 12pm:
- Scott Hall Road, from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane
5am to 1.30pm:
- Princes Avenue
- Lidgett Park Road
- Old Park Road
- Gledhow Lane
- Thorn Lane
- Gledhow Wood Road
- Roundhay Road (Northbound Carriageway)
- Roseville Road (Northbound Carriageway)
- Regent Street (Northbound Carriageway)
- Gower Street
- Bridge Street
- Lady Lane
- Vicar Lane
11am to 6pm:
- Shaw Lane
- Otley Road
- North Lane
- Cardigan Road
- Burley Road
- Burley Street