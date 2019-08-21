Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019: full list of road closures

Have your say

It is not long now until the Leeds West Indian Carnival - one of the most popular events in the city.

The event takes place over three days is centred on the annual carnival parade which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday - which this year falls on Monday, August 26.

Due to the nature of the event, this does mean there are some road closures as the fun-filled festivities take place.

Here is the list of road closures in full:

Closed from 12pm on Sunday, August 25 to 6.30am Tuesday, August 27

Chapeltown Road

From Barrack Road to Newton Road

Harehills Avenue

From Chapeltown Road to Avenue Hill

Avenue Hill

The Whole

Closed from 10am on Sunday, August 25 until 12pm on Tuesday, August 27

Saville Drive

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough

Saville Place

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough

Mexborough Drive

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough

Mexborough Street

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Grove

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough

Button Hill

From Chapeltown Road west for 30m

Reginald Terrace

From Chapeltown Road west for 50m

Reginald Street

From Chapeltown Road west for 30m

Newton Park View

The whole road

Louis Street

From Chapeltown Road to Cross Louis Street

Francis Street

From Chapeltown Road to Cross Francis Street

Cowper Street

From Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Terrace

Grange Avenue

From Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue

Nassau Place

From Harehills Avenue to Back Harehills Avenue

Spencer Place

From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Shepherd’s Place

From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Ellers Road

From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Beck Road

From Harehills Avenue to Baldovan Mount

Closed for temporary storage for barriers from 6am Thursday, August 22 until Tuesday, August 27 at 12pm

Saville Road

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Avenue

From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Roads to be closed for the J’Ouvert Parade from 5am to 9am on Monday, August 26

Laycock Place

The whole

Saville Mount

From Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road

Spencer Place

From Harehills Avenue to Louis Street

Louis Street

The whole

Roads to be closed to facilitate the Carnival Parade from 6am to 10pm on Monday, August 26

Harehills Avenue

From Avenue Hill to Harehills Lane

Harehills Lane

From Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road

Roundhay Road

From Easterly Road to Barrack Road

Barrack Road

The whole