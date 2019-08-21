Leeds West Indian Carnival 2019: full list of road closures

It is not long now until the Leeds West Indian Carnival - one of the most popular events in the city.
The event takes place over three days is centred on the annual carnival parade which takes place on Bank Holiday Monday - which this year falls on Monday, August 26.
Due to the nature of the event, this does mean there are some road closures as the fun-filled festivities take place.
Here is the list of road closures in full:
Closed from 12pm on Sunday, August 25 to 6.30am Tuesday, August 27
Chapeltown Road
From Barrack Road to Newton Road
Harehills Avenue
From Chapeltown Road to Avenue Hill
Avenue Hill
The Whole
Closed from 10am on Sunday, August 25 until 12pm on Tuesday, August 27
Saville Drive
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough
Saville Place
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough
Mexborough Drive
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough
Mexborough Street
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road
Mexborough Grove
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough
Button Hill
From Chapeltown Road west for 30m
Reginald Terrace
From Chapeltown Road west for 50m
Reginald Street
From Chapeltown Road west for 30m
Newton Park View
The whole road
Louis Street
From Chapeltown Road to Cross Louis Street
Francis Street
From Chapeltown Road to Cross Francis Street
Cowper Street
From Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Terrace
Grange Avenue
From Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue
Nassau Place
From Harehills Avenue to Back Harehills Avenue
Spencer Place
From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road
Shepherd’s Place
From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road
Ellers Road
From Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road
Beck Road
From Harehills Avenue to Baldovan Mount
Closed for temporary storage for barriers from 6am Thursday, August 22 until Tuesday, August 27 at 12pm
Saville Road
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road
Mexborough Avenue
From Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road
Roads to be closed for the J’Ouvert Parade from 5am to 9am on Monday, August 26
Laycock Place
The whole
Saville Mount
From Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road
Spencer Place
From Harehills Avenue to Louis Street
Louis Street
The whole
Roads to be closed to facilitate the Carnival Parade from 6am to 10pm on Monday, August 26
Harehills Avenue
From Avenue Hill to Harehills Lane
Harehills Lane
From Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road
Roundhay Road
From Easterly Road to Barrack Road
Barrack Road
The whole