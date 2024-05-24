Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of fans are set to travel to London this weekend as Leeds United takes on Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

And with so many fans travelling from Leeds on Sunday (May 26), Network Rail has offered a “hat-trick” of travel tips as trains are expected to be extremely busy on the East Coast Main Line.

Ahead of the weekend, it has advised all passengers travelling through Leeds and King’s Cross stations to plan their journey in advance, follow directions at London King’s Cross on their wait to and from Wembley, and to know the time of trains home, as later services are expected to be busy.

Thousands of Leeds United fans are heading to Wembley this weekend for the Championship play-off final against Southampton. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe/Network Rail Air Operations

Stadium-goers will be asked to move through the station as soon as their arrive in order to avoid congestion for other passengers on the concourse.

As they leave the station, they should head directly for the London Underground and take the Metropolitan line from King’s Cross St Pancras Underground station to Wembley Park.

Network Rail said: “On the return leg, London King's Cross is expected to be very busy so the glass doors directly at the front of the station and hotel shutters will be temporarily closed between 6pm and 8pm.

“Instead, all passengers will need to access the concourse through the Pancras Road entrance (where Boots and Marks and Spencer are located).

“This is to reduce congestion and ensure everyone has enough room to wait for their train in comfort.”

There will also be information screens where passengers can scan QR codes to get live departures directly on their phone.

Helen Cavanagh, head of passenger experience for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “Our station teams at both Leeds and King's Cross are ready to help football fans on their way to arguably the biggest game in football – with a return to the Premier League at stake.

“With nerves about the big match undoubtedly running high, we’ll do everything we can to make sure getting the train to Wembley and back is as smooth for people as possible.