Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound in Leeds after a lorry caught on fire earlier on Tuesday.

The incident started at around 8.42AM between Junction 46 and Junction 47 northbound near Garforth and involved a HGV catching fire.

Specialists are on location to clear up spillage from the vehicle.

Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound near Garforth following a HGV fire. Picture by National Highways

As of 2.30PM, two out of three lanes remain closed and delays of 10 minutes are expected.