Leeds: Two lanes closed as specialists clear up diesel spillage after HGV fire on the M1 Northbound
Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound in Leeds after a lorry caught on fire earlier on Tuesday.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident started at around 8.42AM between Junction 46 and Junction 47 northbound near Garforth and involved a HGV catching fire.
Specialists are on location to clear up spillage from the vehicle.
As of 2.30PM, two out of three lanes remain closed and delays of 10 minutes are expected.
A National Highways spokesperson said in a statement to Yorkshire Evening Post: "Two lanes remain closed as we wait for specialist clean up crews or while they continue. We don't have a time estimate in terms of when it will be fully cleared and reopened at present."