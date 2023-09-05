Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds: Two lanes closed as specialists clear up diesel spillage after HGV fire on the M1 Northbound

Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound in Leeds after a lorry caught on fire earlier on Tuesday.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:32 BST
The incident started at around 8.42AM between Junction 46 and Junction 47 northbound near Garforth and involved a HGV catching fire.

Specialists are on location to clear up spillage from the vehicle.

Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound near Garforth following a HGV fire. Picture by National HighwaysTwo lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound near Garforth following a HGV fire. Picture by National Highways
Two lanes remain closed on the M1 Northbound near Garforth following a HGV fire. Picture by National Highways
As of 2.30PM, two out of three lanes remain closed and delays of 10 minutes are expected.

A National Highways spokesperson said in a statement to Yorkshire Evening Post: "Two lanes remain closed as we wait for specialist clean up crews or while they continue. We don't have a time estimate in terms of when it will be fully cleared and reopened at present."

