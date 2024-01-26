Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company has bought out York Pullman Bus Company Ltd, which is comprised of five separate brands that provide bus and coach services in regional and business to business (B2B) operations in York and the across North Yorkshire.

York Pullman, which has a fleet of over 130 vehicles, is predominantly a provider of home-to-school and college contracted services and private hire operations including rail replacement. It also comprises a small number of local bus routes operated on behalf of several local authorities.

Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer said: "A key pillar of our strategy is to grow and diversify our portfolio. The acquisition of York Pullman – a long-established, high-performing business – fits well with our strategy as it will both enhance the First Bus operational footprint in North Yorkshire and expand our adjacent services business, where we are looking to grow our presence.”

Tom James, Managing Director of York Pullman, will remain with the company and continue to run it on a standalone basis with support from the existing York Pullman team alongside the First Bus executive team. He will also contribute to the development of the First Bus coach services growth strategy.