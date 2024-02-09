Leeds trains: Heavy flooding on railway line cause disruption and cancellations between Horsforth and Harrogate
Trains running between Leeds and Harrogate this morning (Friday February 9) ran the risk of being cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.
National Rail advised its customers to use the real-time Journey Planner before travelling.
Trains are operating like normal again
Trains are now able to run like normal between Horsforth and Harrogate.
Disruptions extended
Disruptions are now expected to last until noon, according to National Rail.
Lines reopened
National Rail has confirmed that lines have reopened following heavy rain flooding the railway between Horsforth and Harrogate.
Keep in mind that trains running between Leeds and Harrogate may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.
Disruption is still expected until 10.15,
LNER services affected
A number of trains to and from Kings Cross Station passing through Leeds have been affected by the floods:
Network Rail on location
Network Rail are on site assessing the flooding, and disruption is expected to last until 10.15am.
Northern customers
Northern has provided alternative travel suggestions, advising its customers to travel on the mainline via Cross Gates and Micklefield between Leeds and York.
Northern tickets will also be accepted on TransPennine Express and alternative Northern services between Leeds and York.
LNER replacement services
Replacement coaches provided by York Pullman have been requested by LNER from Leeds and are en route to Harrogate.
Customers can use their LNER tickets on Northern services to complete their journey.
Severe flooding on the railway cause delays
The flooding is affecting the LNER service between London Kings Cross and Harrogate as well as the Northern service between Leeds and Harrogate, Knaresborough and York.