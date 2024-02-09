Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Leeds trains: Heavy flooding on railway line cause disruption and cancellations between Horsforth and Harrogate

Rain and snow caused flooding on the railway between Leeds and Harrogate on Friday morning.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
All lines between Horsforth and Leeds were blocked earlier today due to flooding on the railway.

Trains running between Leeds and Harrogate this morning (Friday February 9) ran the risk of being cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

National Rail advised its customers to use the real-time Journey Planner before travelling.

Follow this blog for the latest updates:

11:50 GMTUpdated 11:57 GMT

Trains are operating like normal again

Trains are now able to run like normal between Horsforth and Harrogate.

Thanks for following this live blog!

10:21 GMT

Disruptions extended

Disruptions are now expected to last until noon, according to National Rail.

09:47 GMT

Lines reopened

National Rail has confirmed that lines have reopened following heavy rain flooding the railway between Horsforth and Harrogate.

Keep in mind that trains running between Leeds and Harrogate may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised whilst service recovers.

Disruption is still expected until 10.15,

09:34 GMT

LNER services affected

A number of trains to and from Kings Cross Station passing through Leeds have been affected by the floods:

09:25 GMT

Network Rail on location

Network Rail are on site assessing the flooding, and disruption is expected to last until 10.15am.

09:24 GMT

Northern customers

Northern has provided alternative travel suggestions, advising its customers to travel on the mainline via Cross Gates and Micklefield between Leeds and York.

Northern tickets will also be accepted on TransPennine Express and alternative Northern services between Leeds and York.

09:24 GMT

LNER replacement services

Replacement coaches provided by York Pullman have been requested by LNER from Leeds and are en route to Harrogate.

Customers can use their LNER tickets on Northern services to complete their journey.

09:22 GMT

Severe flooding on the railway cause delays

The flooding is affecting the LNER service between London Kings Cross and Harrogate as well as the Northern service between Leeds and Harrogate, Knaresborough and York.

