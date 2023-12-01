A number of train services in Leeds will see disruptions throughout December.

Train operator CrossCountry has issued a warning to their customers to plan ahead as ASLEF are set to go ahead with planned industrial action including strikes and action short of strikes in December.

Starting today (Friday, December 1) and until December 9, services across a number of services travelling via Leeds may be subject to short-notice changes.

A nine-day overtime ban for train drivers belonging to the ASLEF union means that cancellations and changes may lead to severe disruptions, while no services will be running on Thursday, December 7 due to strike action.

A number of train services in Leeds are set to be affected by industrial action in December Picture: Pa

Strikes on December 3 may also cause some CrossCountry trains to be very busy, while planned engineering work will impact services between Edinburgh and Sheffield.

Mark Goodall, CrossCountry's Service Delivery Director, said: "We’re sorry to customers impacted by this latest round of industrial action. While we’re working hard to run as many services as possible over these days, there is likely to be significant disruption for people planning to travel – especially on Sunday 3 December.

“I’d ask customers to check their whole journey before setting off, especially if travelling later in the day. Customers can visit the CrossCountry website or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information.”

Strikes will also affect LNER services on Saturday, December 2, Avanti West Coast on Sunday, December 3, and Northern and TransPennine Express services on Friday, December 8.