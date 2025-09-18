Commuters are facing delays this evening due to a fault in the signaling system between Leeds and Bradford Interchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern has issued a warning to commuters as services running through the stations will be delayed by up to an hour.

Some services may also be cancelled as a result of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport chiefs have revealed the biggest timetable change for trains on the East Coast Main Line in more than a decade. | Simon Hulme

Replacement buses have been requested between Leeds and Hebden Bridge via Bradford Interchange.

They are as follows:

18:30 Hebden Bridge to Leeds calling at all stations via Bradford Interchange. Operated by Phantom Travel.

19:00 Bradford Interchange to Leeds, calling at all stations. Operated by PhantomTravel.

19:10 Leeds to Hebden Bridge calling at all stations via Bradford Interchange. Operated by Bestway Coaches.· 19:10 Bradford Interchange to Hebden Bridge calling at all stations. Operated by Sky Coaches.

You can stay up to date via Northern’s service updates service found here.