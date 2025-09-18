Breaking
Leeds train disruption: signalling fault causes delays and cancellations – replacement buses in service
Commuters are facing delays this evening due to a fault in the signaling system between Leeds and Bradford Interchange.
Northern has issued a warning to commuters as services running through the stations will be delayed by up to an hour.
Some services may also be cancelled as a result of the issue.
Replacement buses have been requested between Leeds and Hebden Bridge via Bradford Interchange.
They are as follows:
- 18:30 Hebden Bridge to Leeds calling at all stations via Bradford Interchange. Operated by Phantom Travel.
- 19:00 Bradford Interchange to Leeds, calling at all stations. Operated by PhantomTravel.
- 19:10 Leeds to Hebden Bridge calling at all stations via Bradford Interchange. Operated by Bestway Coaches.· 19:10 Bradford Interchange to Hebden Bridge calling at all stations. Operated by Sky Coaches.
You can stay up to date via Northern’s service updates service found here.